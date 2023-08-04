TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$54.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of TC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.47.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$48.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$43.70 and a twelve month high of C$66.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 236.94%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

