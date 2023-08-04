Contrasting CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) & International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CB Financial Services and International Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services $57.54 million 1.99 $11.25 million $2.91 7.70 International Bancshares $712.91 million 4.29 $300.23 million $5.58 8.83

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services 22.80% 13.01% 1.02% International Bancshares 43.47% 16.89% 2.21%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares CB Financial Services and International Bancshares' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CB Financial Services and International Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

CB Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.61%. Given CB Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CB Financial Services is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.7% of CB Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of CB Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of International Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. CB Financial Services pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Bancshares pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CB Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and International Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Bancshares beats CB Financial Services on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

