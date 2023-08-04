MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $565.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Bank of America started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get MSCI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in MSCI by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,296,000 after purchasing an additional 890,554 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $543.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.30. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI has a 52-week low of $385.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.