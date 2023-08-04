Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives $75.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,063,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,704.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,063,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,704.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $77.73 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $83.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.85.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

