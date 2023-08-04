Brokerages Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) PT at $38.25

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 501.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,133,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,954,000 after buying an additional 1,079,516 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $32.51 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

