Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$131.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TIH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$125.86.

TSE TIH opened at C$112.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$94.76 and a 12 month high of C$114.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.24, for a total value of C$75,768.00. In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.50, for a total transaction of C$319,500.00. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.24, for a total value of C$75,768.00. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

