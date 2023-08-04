Critical Analysis: Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) and The Competition

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Heart Test Laboratories to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Heart Test Laboratories and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors 313 936 1866 87 2.54

Heart Test Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $4.77, suggesting a potential upside of 435.58%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 112.01%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

4.2% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A -644.85% -148.59% Heart Test Laboratories Competitors -216.33% -137.87% -26.35%

Volatility & Risk

Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Test Laboratories’ peers have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories N/A -$6.35 million -1.09 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors $1.12 billion $59.29 million 46.21

Heart Test Laboratories’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories. Heart Test Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories peers beat Heart Test Laboratories on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

