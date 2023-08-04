The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Down 5.8% in July

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after buying an additional 804,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $963,542,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI opened at $287.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

