TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$192.00 at Desjardins

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Desjardins from C$171.00 to C$192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$158.40.

TSE:TFII opened at C$176.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$150.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$154.02. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$117.42 and a 52-week high of C$176.95. The company has a market cap of C$15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

