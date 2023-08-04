National Bankshares Increases 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$4.75

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.38% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Cormark cut their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.67.
5N Plus Trading Down 3.4 %
5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. 5N Plus had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of C$74.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.1585145 EPS for the current year.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
