B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 513.57 ($6.59).
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BME shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 525 ($6.74) to GBX 640 ($8.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.93) to GBX 545 ($7.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.25) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.
B&M European Value Retail Trading Down 0.1 %
B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
