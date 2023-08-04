Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 51.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

