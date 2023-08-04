Brokerages Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Target Price at $54.50

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.02.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

