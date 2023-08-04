Analysts Set Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target at $524.00

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $524.00.
CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after buying an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Cintas by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,247,000 after purchasing an additional 237,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 21.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after buying an additional 220,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $496.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas has a 12 month low of $370.93 and a 12 month high of $518.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.
Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
