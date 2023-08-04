Analysts Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target at $22.48

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.48.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Asana by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Asana by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Asana by 1.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Asana by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Asana stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.21. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The company had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
