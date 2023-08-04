Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $57.47. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 92.14% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $135.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Appian by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Appian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Appian by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at about $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

