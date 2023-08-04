Analysts Set SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) PT at $33.60

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, June 30th.

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $383.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.08 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SMART Global news, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $257,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $257,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,165 shares in the company, valued at $536,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,595 shares of company stock worth $1,724,495 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SMART Global by 42.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 93.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

See Also

