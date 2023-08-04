CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.
KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.
NYSE:KMX opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CarMax has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.
