Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 327,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 75,096 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,068 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 707,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,928,000 after purchasing an additional 192,097 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 85,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 496,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEP opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

