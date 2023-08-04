Analysts Set NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Target Price at $74.71

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares in the company, valued at $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,081 shares in the company, valued at $991,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,994 shares of company stock worth $941,478 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in NetApp by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

