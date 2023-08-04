B. Riley Comments on Champion Iron Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Champion Iron Trading Down 0.8 %

CIA stock opened at C$5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.08. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$3.99 and a 52 week high of C$7.60.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$463.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.34 million.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

