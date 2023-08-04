Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Reduced by Analyst

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

UAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2,312.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

