HC Wainwright Comments on Genmab A/S’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Genmab A/S in a research note issued on Monday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $411.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.27 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 19.67%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $752.20.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.2% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 170,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

