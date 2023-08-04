Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

FND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.13.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 470,966 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,995,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,207,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,160 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

