Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

HBM stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.00. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,985,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 40.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 167,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 47,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 3,592.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,354,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,223 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

