Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HBM. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.70 to C$10.60 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.57.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

HBM stock opened at C$7.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 107.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.82. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.47.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

