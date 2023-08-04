Axos Financial, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a research note issued on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $236.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AX. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $3,869,752.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,136,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $3,869,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,136,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at $20,797,318.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,938,692. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

