Research Analysts Set Expectations for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $197,480.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,247 shares of company stock worth $784,694. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

