Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 21,888 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 671% compared to the average daily volume of 2,838 call options.

Rite Aid Trading Up 15.2 %

Shares of RAD opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.04. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rite Aid from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Institutional Trading of Rite Aid

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 89,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 79,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through the Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services segments. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

