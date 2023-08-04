Mplx Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 140,230 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,994% compared to the typical volume of 6,698 call options.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Mplx Stock Down 1.9 %

MPLX stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. Mplx has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 78.28%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.