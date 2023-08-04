Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 12,878 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 254% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,635 call options.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $23,063,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,342,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,619,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $23,063,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,342,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,619,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $705,290.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,496,348 shares of company stock worth $144,490,097. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $42,149,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,665,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,173,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Bank of America upgraded Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.93, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

