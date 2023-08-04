Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Call Options (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 35,850 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 98% compared to the typical volume of 18,064 call options.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

See Also

