Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 331,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Five Point by 813.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Five Point during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

FPH stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $495.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.44. Five Point has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.21.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

