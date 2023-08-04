Short Interest in Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Declines By 5.2%

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,900 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 398,600 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuburu

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuburu in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Nuburu in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuburu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuburu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuburu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuburu alerts:

Nuburu Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BURU opened at $0.62 on Friday. Nuburu has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Nuburu Company Profile

Nuburu ( NYSEAMERICAN:BURU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuburu, Inc develops high power precision blue light engine lasers for the metal processing and 3D printing industries worldwide. The company offers Nuburu AO and NUBURU BL series lasers. Its products have applications in battery, e-mobility, consumer electronics, and 3D printing metal systems. Nuburu, Inc is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuburu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuburu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.