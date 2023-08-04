Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTEN. Barclays reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $136,166.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 387,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,199.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $136,166.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 387,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,199.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $2,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,886,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,001,210.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,564 shares of company stock worth $4,665,785 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

