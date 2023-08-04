Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $38.36 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research report issued on Sunday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $38.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $38.69. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $35.56 per share.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.90.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $301.93 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.28 and its 200 day moving average is $254.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 5,962 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $1,801,477.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,429 shares in the company, valued at $68,115,626.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $5,347,605.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,603,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $1,801,477.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,115,626.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,657 shares of company stock valued at $12,078,745. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

