Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a report released on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $9.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.69. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ FY2025 earnings at $10.67 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $155.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $145.30 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.28 and its 200 day moving average is $165.19.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $221,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

