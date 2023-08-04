FY2024 EPS Estimates for International Paper Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Paper in a research note issued on Sunday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $45.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in International Paper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 63.57%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

