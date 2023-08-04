Edison Inv. Res Comments on Foxtons Group plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Free Report) – Edison Inv. Res raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Foxtons Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Foxtons Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

Foxtons Group stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Foxtons Group has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend

About Foxtons Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

