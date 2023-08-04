FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will earn $2.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.42. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

CLF stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,853,000 after purchasing an additional 150,571 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,282,000 after purchasing an additional 820,957 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

