FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Decreased by Analyst

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $8.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.42. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.2 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $108.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $92.55 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard Willome John acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.66 per share, with a total value of $197,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,001 shares of company stock worth $676,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

