Research Analysts Set Expectations for ImmunoGen, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 119.82%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 0.99. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,822 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $17,234,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after buying an additional 3,325,815 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at $12,216,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,140,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,336,000 after buying an additional 2,942,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

