Brokers Set Expectations for Capri Holdings Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Capri in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will earn $6.81 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPRI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPRI

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE:CPRI opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $69.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after acquiring an additional 177,979 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 903.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,340 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 8.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,731,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,032,000 after acquiring an additional 216,464 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 27.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 581,882 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.