Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Lowered by Analyst

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Cumulus Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.31. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.78 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMLS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cumulus Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Price Performance

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $94.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Cumulus Media

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cumulus Media by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 118.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

(Get Free Report)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.