IAMGOLD Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

IMG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.67. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$1.27 and a 12-month high of C$4.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.31.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$305.89 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 8.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Marthinus Wilhelmus Theunissen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

