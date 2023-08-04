Brokers Set Expectations for Ares Capital Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ares Capital in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Ares Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

ARCC has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

ARCC stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 6.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,507,000 after buying an additional 429,607 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,828 shares during the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,087,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,500,000 after purchasing an additional 76,610 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after purchasing an additional 271,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after buying an additional 224,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

