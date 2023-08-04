KeyCorp Comments on Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integral Ad Science in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integral Ad Science’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.30 and a beta of 1.61. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,200,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Integral Ad Science news, insider Tom Sharma sold 9,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $167,936.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,292.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $172,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,880,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,756,933 shares of company stock valued at $267,781,604. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,907 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 337,053 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 40.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 416,319 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

