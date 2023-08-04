Analysts Set EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Target Price at $14.14

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.14.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.
EnLink Midstream Price Performance
EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 49.5% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,643,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 543,819 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 5.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $1,266,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 18.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 245,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EnLink Midstream
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
