Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $588.17.

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $487.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

