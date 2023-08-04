Analysts Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Target Price at $144.00

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. FIG Partners upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZBH opened at $125.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

